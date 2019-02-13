



— It’s a nonstop schedule of photo ops Wednesday for the wire fox terrier who is king of the dog world.

King — that’s his name — is the newly chosen Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

He started the day with some perfect poses in the Empire State Building lobby, reported CBS2’s Dave Carlin. He attracted a big crowd at the observatory, where panoramic city skyline views briefly became secondary to a chance to see the proud pooch.

“It was good. It was great fun. Wasn’t it was great,” one woman told Carlin about her time with King.

“He’s really gorgeous,” said Alana Holahan, who’s in town for a week from Dublin, Ireland. She said being able to see King was a happy accident.

“We were watching in our hotel room,” she said. “We’re big fans.”

“Did you know he was here?” Carlin asked.

“No. No. We’re delighted though,” she said.

“What is it about this breed all of the judges fall in love with, the public falls in love with?” Carlin asked King’s handler Gabriel Rangel.

“I think a very charismatic breed. They have a very special shape and sharpness,” Rangel said.

“The judge looks for everything: The coats, the stamina to build, took all the books and he just seems to tick all the boxes for the judges,” said Holahan.

King’s next stop was Sardi’s for lunch, where King gets to pick chicken or steak.

“I think his lunch is going to be the favorite,” Rangel said.

With all this activity, King is definitely working up an appetite.

He’ll make his Broadway debut Wednesday night, appearing in Pretty Woman.