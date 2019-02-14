Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! It’s a much brighter day today and even a bit milder. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid 40s.

If you’re heading out for Valentine’s dinner, no problems! Partly cloudy with temps dropping into the 30s through the evening.

For Friday, temps get into the 50s and maybe touch 60 in southern spots! There is a shower chance in the morning and then again late afternoon, but it looks very limited in moisture.

The weekend has 2 systems out there, neither of which look overly impressive. Both could bring at least parts of our area some light snow, so be sure to stay tuned!