



Expect partly sunny skies today with a lighter wind in place. We’ll even manage to climb into the mid 40s, so it will be slightly warmer than yesterday.

More clouds will fill in tonight, especially late. Even a daybreak shower can’t be ruled out to our west, but it looks like we should stay dry in the city.

Showers will swing through tomorrow with the best chance early to mid morning and then again into the mid to late afternoon hours. It will be even milder, too, with temps climbing into the 50s.

As for Saturday, we’ll be keeping our eyes on the southern portion of our area as a system brings at least a chance of snow and rain down there.