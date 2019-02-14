



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, who made the ultimate sacrifice while responding to a robbery earlier this week in Queens.

Meanwhile, a memorial grows outside the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill, where the 42-year-old detective spent his entire 19-year career.

“He was the definition of a cop’s cop,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said Wednesday night. “There wasn’t a person in the 102nd Precinct that did not know Brian – from the cleaner up to the commanding officer.”

Watch: NYPD Officials Give Details On Det. Simonsen’s Death

Late Wednesday night, a police caravan transported Simonsen’s body past an FDNY tribute over to a funeral home in Mattituck – in Suffolk County on Long Island – where officers stood in salute.

Earlier, his neighbors in Calverton tied blue and black ribbons outside the home that he shared with his wife Leanne, a nurse.

“Probably the best guy I ever knew in my life. He was one of my best friends,” said neighbor Harry Goldbach.

Back in Richmond Hill, the bullet-riddled T-Mobile store where Simonsen lost his life remains a crime scene.

He and his partner, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, were responding to a reported armed robbery at the store on Atlantic Ave. just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“He presents himself with the firearm pointed in the direction of the officers,” police said.

Once Det. Simonsen and Sgt. Gorman, dressed in plain clothes, retreated from the store, gunfire erupted. Police fired 42 rounds in 11 seconds, one bullet hitting the detective in the chest and killing him in an unfortunate case of friendly fire. The sergeant was also injured, shot in the leg.

The suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Ransom, who has 25 prior arrests, was shot eight times. He survived and was charged with murder, even though police say the weapon he was carrying was fake.

“As a department, we will never forget Brian and his sacrifice,” said Monahan.

Simonsen was not wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot.

“Brian Simonson was the greatest person that has ever lived,” former NYPD partner Terrance Legrady added.

Today, the 55,000 members of the #NYPD again mourn one of our own. Detective Brian Simonsen was the kind of public servant cops strive to be. He & his loved ones will always be part of our police family, & we will #NeverForget their sacrifice. My message to Brian’s colleagues: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t2yNjaZwCO — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) February 13, 2019

His services will start with a wake from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a funeral at 10 a.m. Wednesday. All services will be held at Saint Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays.

To share a message of sympathy on the funeral home’s website, click here.