



— A Bronx couple is on a mission to find the driver responsible for sending their son to intensive care unit.

It happened Monday night at the intersection of East Tremont Avenue and Maple Avenue in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

Noel D’Amico fought back tears Thursday outside Jacobi Hospital, where his 27-year-old son, Jared, is fighting for his life.

“He decided to walk up and see his girlfriend at about 7 o’clock or so at night and he never came home that night,” Noel said.

Police said Jared D’Amico was walking home at around 8 p.m. on Monday, crossing Tremont Avenue, when a driver came over the hill in the residential area, ran him over and took off.

“Honestly to die. The person just kept going and if it wasn’t for a good Samaritan then my son wouldn’t be alive today,” mother Noel said.

MORE: Woman Critically Injured In Linden Hit-And-Run Dies As Search For Driver Continues

The D’Amicos say Jared is now heavily sedated, his mangled body a constant reminder that the person who hit him walks free. While police scour the neighborhood for surveillance video, the desperate parents are distributing flyers, hoping someone will help them track the driver down.

“I’m just pleading for the public’s help to find who this person was so he can be brought to justice because to do that and leave him lying in the street is beyond my comprehension,” Noel D’Amico said.

“I will never, never stop looking for that person. I don’t care what happens. I will never stop,” mother Kim D’Amico added.

They are showing a dogged determination to see justice for their son.

Doctors said they’re hopeful Jared will make a full recovery. Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call police at the 45th Precinct.