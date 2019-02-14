CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Canarsie Tunnel, L train, L Train Shutdown, Manhattan, MTA, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA announced new details about plans to deal with service changes on the L train during the upcoming work to repairs the Canarsie Tunnel.

The agency says it will increase bus service when L service is reduced on nights and weekends.

The announcement comes as sources say 14th Street will not be reserved exclusively for bus traffic.

A proposal to change 14th Street was part of the original plan for the full 15-month L train shutdown.

For more info, see the MTA L Project website.

