



Police hope newly released surveillance video will help them find the suspect behind a deadly shooting in Queens.

Xin Gu, 31, was shot in the head early Tuesday morning after leaving a karaoke bar on Fowler Avenue in the Flushing neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approach him as he gets into an SUV and then open fire.

Gu was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a dark face mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.