NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested the son of a 75-year-old woman found dead inside her apartment on Monday.

Michael Khaleel, 54, who lived with his mother, is now facing murder charges.

The body of Hyacinth Khaleel, 75, was found inside her Kings Highway apartment in Flatlands on Monday as police were conducting a wellness check.

Police said she had been dead for a few days. There were no signs of forced entry.

Neighbors said Khaleel, a former beauty salon owner, lived in the building for a long time. She was known to many who live there, even if it was simply saying hello in passing.

“She was a nice person. The best neighbor. I feel so bad,” neighbor Torpekay Jiddi said.

“I see her a few days ago outside. She (was) carry bags,” neighbor Shabbil Bhutti said.
Crime scene investigators are still working at the scene to gather evidence.

