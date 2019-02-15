NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a 70-year-old man to death inside of a Bronx deli Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the elderly customer was inside a store on Westchester Avenue when he got into a verbal argument with a 31-year-old woman around 12:20 p.m.

Police sources tell CBS2 that the woman left the store, came back with a knife, and then stabbed the 70-year-old three times in the chest.

The victim was to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect reportedly tried to flee, but was taken into custody about a block away from the crime scene.

The investigation into what sparked the deadly murder is still ongoing and charges against the 31-year-old are still pending.