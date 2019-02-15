CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect accused in a robbery that led to an NYPD detective being killed by friendly fire is being held without bail.

27-year-old Christopher Ransom had a bedside arraignment at NewYork Presbyterian-Queens, where he’s recovering from gunshot wounds.

Cameras were not allowed inside for the arraignment.

Police say during a robbery in Queens Tuesday night, Ransom pointed a fake gun at officers which prompted the shooting.

42-year-old Det. Brian Simonsen, a 19-year veteran of the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill, was shot in the chest and died.

Another officer, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, was shot in the leg and is recovering.

Ransom is charged with murder.

