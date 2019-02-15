



New revelations in the ongoing church sex abuse scandal are having a direct effect on Catholics in the five boroughs.

On Friday, the Diocese of Brooklyn released a list of clergy members who the church says have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a child.

Nicholas DiMarzio, the bishop of Brooklyn, released a video statement saying he knows this will be emotional for the victims.

“For their suffering, I am truly sorry. I have met with many victims who have told me more than anything they want an acknowledgment of what was done to them. This list gives that recognition,” DiMarzio said.

The list of 108 priests spans the diocese’s 166-year history, and includes information about any action taken against the accused.

Officials with the church say the priests being named represents less than five percent of clergy in the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Only a third of the accused priests listed in the release are still alive.

Also on Friday, a class action lawsuit was filed against the archdiocese of New York. An attorney for the plaintiff – an alleged victim of clergy sex abuse – says his client and other victims were misled into waiving their right to sue the church for sexual misconduct.

A new state law has extended the statute of limitations to age 28 for child sex abuse victims and also allows them to sue up to age 55.