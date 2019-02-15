ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are searching for a robbery suspect with a bizarre disguise.

Surveillance video shows the brazen bandit entering a well-known liquor store in Englewood, using a cloud of wadded up plastic to cover his face.

Residents, as well as police, found the the seemingly impromptu disguise rather odd.

“It was pretty unique, not to make light of the situation but (it’s) kind of funny to see the way he had picked up plastic and tried to conceal himself,” Englewood Police Chief Lawrence Suffern said.

Investigators say it happened at Oprandy’s Wine and Liquor store on North Dean Street just after 9 p.m. last Friday. Police tell CBS2 after the incident, not too far from there they discovered some of the thief’s clothing as well as the plastic bundle.

He was able to grab some cash, but the surveillance video shows him ditching some of the haul as he dashed out the door with store owners hot on his trail.

Police now believe the key to tracking him down could be the distinctive way he walks.

“The individual seems to have a unique type of walk based on the video,” Suffern said. “If he has that, somebody may be able to discern… we’re working every possible lead we can.”

Up to $1,000 is being offered for any significant information that helps catch the curious criminal.