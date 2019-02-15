ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored 3:19 into overtime, Cory Schneider got his first win in nearly 14 months and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Friday night.

Hischier, Marcus Johansson and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who won for the second time in eight games. Will Butcher and Ben Lovejoy also scored.

Schneider had 15 saves in relief, including three in overtime. He allowed five goals Thursday in Chicago and was 0-17-4 since his last win on Dec. 27, 2017.

