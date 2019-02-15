



This afternoon will feature a break or two overhead with temperatures running well above normal. We’ll also have to watch for late day showers as our cold front approaches, but they’re expected to be more of a nuisance than anything. As for highs, they’ll be in the mid and upper 50s which is typical for late March and early April.

After an early shower we’ll see partial clearing around the area with cooler air filling in. Temperatures near dawn should get into the mid 30s or so.

We’ll see more in the way of sun tomorrow, but it will be on the chilly side. Expect highs right around normal in the low 40s.

Sunday will offer sunshine with clouds filling in during the afternoon. We’ll then watch some snow try to fill in late in the day and stick around through the overnight. This doesn’t look to be a big snow maker, but parts of the area could see up to an inch or two if it holds together.