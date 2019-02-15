NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man who escaped custody late Thursday night is back in custody.

Truman Castillo, 32, was being questioned about an alleged sex crime involving a minor around 11:30 p.m. when he walked out the front door of the Brooklyn Special Victims Unit on Nevins Street in Brooklyn. He was not wearing handcuffs.

Police said he was in the process of being charged with forcibly touching a minor before he broke free.

The NYPD deployed emergency service vehicles in their search overnight. The activity caught some people in the Boerum Hill neighborhood off guard.

“It’s scary. Would’ve never thought we would come from out of town and there would be an escaped prisoner across the street,” one woman said. “It’s comforting to see him out here looking for him.”

Castillo was described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with tattoos on both of his arms and a scar over his left eye. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

He is at least the fourth person to escape NYPD custody in the last three months, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

