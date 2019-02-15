



– Police are looking for help locating a British tourist who was last seen in Midtown Manhattan on Valentine’s Day.

The NYPD says 67-year-old John Tench, of North Umberlend, England, was last seen Thursday at 11:15 p.m. in front of 1567 Broadway.

He is described as approximately 5’9″ tall, weighing 180 lbs., medium build, salt and pepper hair with a salt and pepper mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hooded toggle jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.