NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens woman is ready to go without her phone for an entire year.

Starting Friday, Elana Mugdan is taking on VitaminWater’s “No Smartphone” for a year contest.

Her infomercial-like submission helped her beat out more than 100,000 people.

“Do you not have enough time for the important things?” her submission video says. “Then try ‘No Phone,’ the system ergonomically designed to connect you with real life.”


 

Her iPhone 5 will be locked in a “cell phone jail” provided by the beverage company. If she wins and goes the full time, she’ll get $100,000.

During her time without a smartphone, she will have access to a 1996-era flip phone. She can also use a laptop or desktop computer.

