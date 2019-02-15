



– Target stores are recalling 33,600 pairs of children’s boots due to a unicorn horn on the boot that can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

The Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots should immediately be taken away from children and returned to any Target Store for a full refund, according to the company’s guidelines on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Four consumers reported the unicorn’s horn detached. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to a specific sized boot:

093-01-5653: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 5

093-01-5654: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 6

093-01-5655: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 7

093-01-5656: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 8

093-01-5657: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 9

093-01-5658: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 10

093-01-5659: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 11

093-01-5660: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 12

093-01-5661: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 13

093-01-5662: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 1

Anyone who has bought the boots can take the boots back to Target for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.