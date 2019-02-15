CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Target stores are recalling 33,600 pairs of children’s boots due to a unicorn horn on the boot that can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

The Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots should immediately be taken away from children and returned to any Target Store for a full refund, according to the company’s guidelines on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Four consumers reported the unicorn’s horn detached. No injuries have been reported.

Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots (credit: CPSC.com)

The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to a specific sized boot:

093-01-5653: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 5
093-01-5654: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 6
093-01-5655: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 7
093-01-5656: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 8
093-01-5657: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 9
093-01-5658: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 10
093-01-5659: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 11
093-01-5660: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 12
093-01-5661: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 13
093-01-5662: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 1
Anyone who has bought the boots can take the boots back to Target for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.

