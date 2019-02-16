



— The new head of public housing in New York City had a busy first day on the job on Saturday.

Kathryn Garcia toured apartments and took questions about the state of public housing.

She’s taking a leave of absence as the city’s sanitation commissioner after being named the interim chair and CEO of NYCHA.

Garcia traveled with maintenance and other staff at several developments across the city to perform repairs and help residents.

She said plumbing is a priority.

“One of the major issues in everything I saw today was that water leaks caused plaster leaks, which caused mold, which caused problems for that resident,” said Garcia.

Saturday’s effort was part of an initiative to reduce the agency’s work backlog.

The city has two months to choose a federal monitor to oversee NYCHA.