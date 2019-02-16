CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Kathryn Garcia, Local TV, New York, NYCHA


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The new head of public housing in New York City had a busy first day on the job on Saturday.

Kathryn Garcia toured apartments and took questions about the state of public housing.

She’s taking a leave of absence as the city’s sanitation commissioner after being named the interim chair and CEO of NYCHA.

Garcia traveled with maintenance and other staff at several developments across the city to perform repairs and help residents.

She said plumbing is a priority.

“One of the major issues in everything I saw today was that water leaks caused plaster leaks, which caused mold, which caused problems for that resident,” said Garcia.

Saturday’s effort was part of an initiative to reduce the agency’s work backlog.

The city has two months to choose a federal monitor to oversee NYCHA.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s