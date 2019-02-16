By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a pretty-looking day out there, but it was considerably colder from yesterday’s springtime feel! Expect the clear skies to continue through the night, and it’ll be a colder night across the area. Temps bottom out in the teens & 20s overnight, so make sure to dress warmly if you’re heading out.

Tomorrow will be a transitional day as we start off clear and finish with clouds increasing and lowering through the afternoon. A weak storm system will move east across the nation and will bring the risk for some light snow & rain tomorrow night. As of now it appears amounts will be fairly light, but be cautious if you’re out & about Sunday night.

President’s Day will start off with a few drops & flakes in the morning, and some brightening of skies as the day progresses. It’ll be a cold holiday with temps only in the mid 30s.