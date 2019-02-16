



Police are searching for a man accused of raping and stealing from a Queens woman.

Investigators say the man was seen in surveillance video walking with the victim before the alleged attack.

According to police, the two both went to sleep at the victim’s Ridgewood home on Feb. 7, but the woman says the suspect raped her as she slept.

After the Queens resident woke up to fight the suspect off, he allegedly stole her Apple watch and cash before fleeing the apartment.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 27-32 years-old, and around 5-foot-11. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.