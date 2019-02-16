



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hours after a judge announced the suspect accused in a robbery that led to an NYPD detective being killed by friendly fire would be held without bail, sources tell CBS2 police were questioning a person of interest in connection to the tragedy.

The person of interest currently in custody is suspected of being a lookout – or an accomplice – to 27-year-old Christopher Ransom.

Ransom allegedly pointed a fake gun at officers while robbing a T-mobile store on 120th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill Tuesday night. Police fired 42 shots at the career criminal however, Detective Brian Simonsen was hit once in the chest by friendly fire and pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

Seargeant Matthew Gorman was also shot in the leg and is recovering.

Police sources say the person of interest is not believed to have entered the T-mobile store during the robbery. Ransom – who had over 20 prior arrests before Tuesday’s fatal incident – was reportedly struck eight times by NYPD gunfire. He had a bedside arraignment from the hospital where a judge ordered that he be held without bail.

As for the person of interest, no charges have been filed to this point and their identity has not been released.

As detectives continue investigating this case, they are also preparing to say goodbye to their friend and comrade. Det. Simonsen’s wake is scheduled for Monday. His funeral is set for Wednesday.

A growing memorial has been set outside the 102nd precinct, where Simonsen served during his entire 19-year career.