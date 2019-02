NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A missing tourist with Alzheimer’s has been found safe after a desperate search through Manhattan.

Police say 67-year-old John Tench was found in good condition after going missing late Thursday night in Times Square.

The British tourist had been staying at the nearby Hilton Garden Inn when he disappeared from his family while they were in the busy Midtown tourist attraction.

Authorities did not say where the Alzheimer’s patient was found.