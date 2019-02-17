



Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Staten Island girl who went missing on Friday.

Authorities say 14-year-old Brianna Grant-Martin was last spotted around 3 p.m. on Feb. 15. Her disappearance was reported to the 120th Precinct the following day.

The teen was last seen wearing a purple jacket, blue pants and white shoes. Grant-Martin is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.