



The NYPD says they are investigating vandalism at a Brooklyn synagogue as a possible hate crime.

The front window was shattered just feet from where the rabbi says children were playing.

Rabbi Heller of the Chabad of Bushwick Synagogue on Flushing Avenue shared pictures of the vandalism on Facebook.

He says community members were enjoying Shabbat together early Saturday morning when vandals destroyed the house of worship’s window.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Division is investigating the incident; highlighting an alarming trend.

Despite repeated assurances that crime is down overall in New York City, Mayor de Blasio admitted Thursday there had been 47 hate crime incidents in the city this year – nearly double the number at this point in 2018.

Of those incidents, two-thirds reportedly targeted the Jewish community.

The suspects in this case reportedly fled the scene and police do not have a description of them.

Rabbi Heller said this incident strengthens their determination to continue practicing their faith. Despite the attack, the rabbi insists the East Williamsburg synagogue will remain open.