



It might be chilly outside, but you’ll be able to stay nice and warm all season long with some delicious new winter soups ideas.

Chef Julie Hartigan – from cookingwjulie.com – joined CBS2’s Kristine Johnson and Cindy Hsu to share some recipes that will have you and your family slurping every last spoonful.

10-Minute Chicken Tortilla Soup with Black Beans

Prepping Tips:

Visit your grocer’s prepared produce section for pre-cut onion and a rotisserie chicken to slash prep time. You can also use leftover roast chicken from a previous meal.

Use a microplane to mince your garlic in a flash. Ancho chili powder has a light heat and slightly fruity flavor – it’s a great spice to add to your pantry.

If heat is a concern, you can swap in plain diced tomatoes instead of fire roasted. Finishing this soup with lime juice is the key to its bright flavor – try lemon juice in your next batch of chicken soup for a similar effect.

Ingredients:

2 tsp olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp ancho chili powder or regular

3 cups chicken broth

1 15-oz can fire roasted tomatoes drained

1 15-oz can black beans rinsed, drained

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

2 TB fresh lime juice

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to make it:

Heat olive oil in a soup pot set over medium-high heat. Add onion and salt and cook for three to four minutes or until onion is softened. Add garlic and ancho chili powder and cook for one minute. Add broth, tomatoes, black beans, chicken and lime juice. Increase heat to high, cover, and cook an additional two minutes to heat through. Stir in cilantro and serve topped with optional garnishes.

