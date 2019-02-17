



In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Archie and Foxy.

Archie is a seven-year-old, six-pound Maltese who is hypoallergenic, housebroken, and wee-wee pad trained. Archie is very playful, loving, sweet, and just wants to be with you!

Foxy is a nine-month-old, six-pound, Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix. She was named Foxy, because she resembles a fox. The pup is outgoing and friendly, always looking up, hopeful that people will play with her because she loves to play and play.

CBS2 also has a Furry Friend update…

Mary, who originally came from Brazil, has been adopted by a lovely family from Queens. Chris, Joan, and their two daughters – Stephanie and Elizabeth – say that she is such a great girl! From day one, she fit right in with the family and they all adore her!

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.