NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Archie and Foxy.

Archie is a seven-year-old, six-pound Maltese who is hypoallergenic, housebroken, and wee-wee pad trained. Archie is very playful, loving, sweet, and just wants to be with you!

7-year-old Maltese, Archie. (Credit: CBS2)

Foxy is a nine-month-old, six-pound, Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix. She was named Foxy, because she resembles a fox. The pup is outgoing and friendly, always looking up, hopeful that people will play with her because she loves to play and play.

9-month-old Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix, Foxy. (Credit: CBS2)

CBS2 also has a Furry Friend update…

Mary, who originally came from Brazil, has been adopted by a lovely family from Queens. Chris, Joan, and their two daughters – Stephanie and Elizabeth – say that she is such a great girl! From day one, she fit right in with the family and they all adore her!

Mary with her new owners in Queens. (Credit: CBS2)

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

