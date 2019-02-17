CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – All aboard! Kids Week at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum is moving full steam ahead.

The week-long event will include crafts, animal shows, and plenty of science demos on board the historic aircraft carrier.

Museum educator Frantz Lucien shared some of the fun activities kids will see with CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

All Kids Week, activities are free and part of the museum’s standard admission.

This year, the Kids Week theme is “Full STEAM” Ahead – as science, technology, engineering, arts, math, (and fun) take center stage.

Every day features different themed activities and partners, so families can return multiple times throughout the week and have a different experience each time.

Daily themes:

  • Sunday and Monday: Arts and Music Fun
  • Tuesday through Thursday: Safari Adventure
  • Friday and Saturday: Exploring Space & Science

The annual Kids Week festival will run from Sunday, Feb. 17 to Saturday, Feb. 23. For more information about the Intrepid and Kids Week, click here.

