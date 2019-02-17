NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are investigating the brutal killings of a 51-year-old woman and her teenage son in the Bronx.

Police said Marisol Ortiz and 14-year-old Alanche Delorbe were found bludgeoned to death in their home in the Belmont section of the Bronx at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Both had apparent head trauma. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a family member called 911 after discovering the bodies.

There have been no arrests.

