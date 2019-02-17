



Police are looking for a group of suspects they say beat and robbed a teen for his cell phone in the Bronx.

Investigators say six men approached the 15-year-old victim and repeatedly punched him before taking his phone.

The attack happened near Garfield Street and Van Nest Avenue back on Feb. 8 around 6:40 p.m.

The group was then seen fleeing westbound on Van Nest Avenue.

The teen reportedly suffered a bruised lip in the assault, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The gang-style assault is the latest incident in an apparent trend in the borough. Another group of six suspects in the Bronx has been accused of at least four attacks since December. They also reportedly attacked their victims before stealing iPhones, wallets, and backpacks.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.