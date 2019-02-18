



We’ll see breaks of sun overhead with just a spot shower or even snow shower north and east. It will be blustery, too, with gusts to about 35 mph. Expect highs to be in the low to mid 40s.

It will be colder tonight and still on the blustery side. And because of the wind, it will only feel like the teens.

Tomorrow will be bright with just a few high clouds floating by. It will be colder, too, but the winds shouldn’t be quite as strong. Highs that day will be in the 30s.

As for Wednesday, it looks snow will fill in during the midday and afternoon hours with mixing later in the day and at night.