



A brutal double murder is under investigation Monday in the Bronx.

A mother and son were found beaten to death inside their apartment Sunday afternoon in the Belmont section.

Police are trying to track down the woman’s boyfriend, who is a person of interest.

Marisol Ortiz, 51, owned a business nearby. When she didn’t show up for work, her coworker became concerned.

Her 22-year-old daughter made the gruesome discovery.

“It’s sad, very, very sad,” neighbor Steven Kennedy said. “It’s brutal, it’s nonsensical, it’s just godless to me.”

Police said Ortiz and her 14-year-old son, Alanche Delorbe, were found with head trauma around 3:30 p.m. in different rooms of their 185th Street apartment. Ortiz may have also been stabbed.

“I used to see the kid, he was good and everything,” said neighbor Angel Cabrera. “He used to go to his games, he used to play baseball.”

Police recovered a knife and gym weights from the apartment, though it’s unclear whether they were used in the crime.

“It’s a tragedy, you know, but unfortunately who knows what the circumstances are,” neighbor Albert Arbelo said.

Police do not know exactly when the mother and son were killed. The medical examiner is working to determine that and their causes of death.