



— A mother and her teenage son were found dead Sunday in their Bronx apartment.

Police are calling the mother’s boyfriend a person of interest, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

When the mother didn’t make it to work, it lead to the discovery. On Monday, residents woke up to crime scene tape still blocking off their building, as police continued to search for answers.

Investigators spent all night going over the murder scene at the East 185th Street apartment in the Belmont section of the Borough. On Sunday afternoon, 51-year-old Marisol Ortiz was found murdered in one room while her 14-year-old son, Alanche Delorbe, was dead in another room.

The mother’s 22-year-old daughter made the devastating discovery.

“I hear crying, a lady crying,” neighbor Dissane Bitoka said. “I hear that. I was asking myself, what’s going on? The police (came) and said it was murder.”

Bitoka lives right next door and was shocked by the news. Police said the mother and son were beaten to death with an object. Both suffered head trauma. Ortiz may have also been stabbed.

Police said her boyfriend is a person of interest.

“We say hi every time I’m leaving. It’s very sad. It’s very hard,” Bitoka said.

Outside, superintendent Jose Feliciano swept up the crime scene tape. Still in disbelief, he said he was thinking about Alanche, a 14-year-old many knew loved baseball.

“He’s in the yard all the time, all day, a good guy,” Feliciano said. “He says, ‘Hello super,’ and everything. Beautiful boy.”

Many showered the same praise on his mother. The family had lived in the building for several years. Neighbors said they want to know what went so terribly wrong.

“I don’t know what happened. People (are) crazy,” Feliciano said.

Police recovered a knife and gym weights from the scene. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.