



– A federal housing official is moving into another New York City public housing unit today, the second apartment she is experiencing up-close to better understand the state of the New York City Housing Authority

Lynne Patton, regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is moving into the Frederick Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side.

Last week she spent five days with a family at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx.

She’ll do the same at two more NYCHA properties to complete a month of living in the nation’s largest public housing system.

In addition to talking to local residents and investigating the properties, she has been posting her experiences, photos and videos on her Facebook page.

Earlier this month, Patton met with Secretary Ben Carson in Washington, D.C. as officials work to turn NYCHA around quickly, with a new federal monitor and NYCHA chairperson appointed soon.