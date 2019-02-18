



As we celebrate George Washington’s birthday on this Presidents Day, CBS2’s Mary Calvi is dishing new details about the nation’s first president and his forgotten love story.

Calvi’s new book, “Dear George, Dear Mary” hits stores this Wednesday.

It explores the relationship between George Washington and his first love, heiress Mary Philipse, one of the wealthiest women in colonial America.

Over the weekend, the story was featured on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“In the 1800s, she’s written in every book there is that I could find about George Washington, and yet since then, I feel like she’s sort of been left out of history,” Calvi told correspondent Jim Axelrod.

Calvi says her research shows British commanders may have come between Washington and Philipse, sparking the resentment that ultimately propelled him to the forefront of the American Revolution.

“Every document was piecing together, and this gigantic puzzle of love, deception and vengeance just appeared. It was really incredible,” she said Monday morning.

Calvi adds she hopes the book will inspire historians to review their relationship further.

“It’s been a fascinating undertaking,” she said.