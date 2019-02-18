CBSN New YorkWatch Now
CEDARHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a package thief is on the prowl on Long Island.

The man is suspected of stealing deliveries from three Nassau County homes around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

One incident was caught on camera in Cedarhurst.

(Credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Surveillance video shows the man pull up to a home on Lincoln Street in a red Volkswagen Golf. He gets out of the car, walks over to the stoop and removes a pair of packages that were delivered earlier that day.

Police said they’re investigating two similar thefts on Park Lane in Woodmere.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

