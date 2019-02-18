



– The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning about a subway assault in Queens.

The incident happened Jan. 16, 2019, on the 7 train platform at the Queensboro Plaza subway station.

Police say it began with an argument on the platform around 11:30 p.m.

The dispute escalated, and the man in the photos allegedly punched the 38-year-old male victim, causing bruising and lacerations.

The suspect is described as as male, 5-foot 8-inches, 180 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.