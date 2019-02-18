



Diddy has been decapitated.

A wax figure of rapper Sean Combs – aka Brother Love, aka Puffy, aka Diddy, aka P. Diddy and Puff Daddy – was vandalized Saturday at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Times Square.

Police say someone shoved the figure so hard, it lost its head.

Madame Tussauds New York says the statue will be fixed and returned to its A-List Party Room as quickly as possible.

General Manager Tom Middleton notes the museum doesn’t rope off its figures so “guests can interact respectfully” with them.

Combs attended his statue’s unveiling in 2009.

