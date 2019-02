NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are hunting for a hit-and-run driver who slammed into a pedestrian in Manhattan overnight.

A 28-year-old man was hit as he walked across 47th Street at 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen.

The victim is in critical but stable condition.

Police are looking for a black Lincoln” that sped away on 10th Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New York Police Department.