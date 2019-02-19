LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island homeowners water bills could soon double as a multi-million dollar cleanup effort gets under way.

New York state officials have ordered officials to remove the chemical 1,4-Dioxane from drinking wells.

More than 70 percent of drinking wells on Long Island carry the carcinogen, which is associated with kidney and liver damage.

State officials estimate it is going to cost as much as $840 million to get the repairs done.

“Why should I pay for it?,” said Bethpage homeowner Kevin Kelly. “It wasn’t me. Whoever did it is responsible.”

If the state, federal government and manufacturers don’t help with the cost, experts say taxes will go up and water rates will soar.