



— A member of the royal family is creating a buzz in the Big Apple.

Meghan Markle is celebrating her baby shower, one last chance to visit her homeland before she gives birth, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

A very pregnant Duchess of Sussex stepped out of the Mark Hotel on Tuesday morning amid tight security.

The Upper East Side hotel is where she is rumored to have held her baby shower. Royal watchers were intrigued that she decided to host the celebration back home on U.S. soil.

“It’s definitely cool. It’s fun to go somewhere that someone famous goes,” one woman said.

The 37-year-old is expecting her first child with Britain’s Prince Harry in the spring.

It’s the former American actress’ first trip back to the U.S. since the couple’s celebrity-filled wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle last May.

But the secret shower was much more private.

“I think they can fly more under the radar here,” a fan said. “We knew she came, but we didn’t know she came until after.”

The duchess reportedly landed in the city on Friday for a five-day trip. One of her stops was the French luxury bakery Laduree in SoHo. A staff member told CBS2 she served Markle and friends tea and macaroons in one of the bakery’s private spaces.

Markle was also seen shopping at the high-end children’s clothing store Bonpoint.

The last time members of the royal family paid a visit to new york city was four years ago.

When Prince William and Duchess Kate were last in town in 2014 they stayed at the Carlyle Hotel. It’s also where Princess Diana stayed in 1995.

Many say they have a fascination with the royals, especially now that an American is wearing a crown.

“I just wanted to say congratulations on her baby and good luck,” one person said.

Markle has been hinting that the royal baby is due in April.