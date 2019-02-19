By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist, Weekday Morning Weather Producer

Sunshine will mix with just a few high clouds this afternoon, so we’re in for a real treat. But you’ll need the warm weather gear because it will never feel better than the 20s.

Some more clouds will fill in tonight, but it will remain dry. Temps will fall into the 20s again with wind chills in the teens.

Clouds will lower and thicken tomorrow morning with snow developing into the afternoon. The snow will then mix with some sleet in the evening before changing to a plain rain and drizzle the rest of the night.

Any snow that manages to stick around will then melt on Thursday as we’re expecting temperatures to climb into the 50s.