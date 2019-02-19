By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A sunny and cold winter’s day lies ahead. Temps out the door this morning are cold, real cold. Parka, hat and gloves this morning.

NYC: low 20s. ‘Burbs: Teens, even some single digits in the Hudson Valley. The winds will be lighter today, but have enough “oomph” to great a wind chill that feels colder to the skin. Today’s high: 34-38°.

Tomorrow, expect the return of snow, ice, and rain. The trend of “mixed bag” storms continues this year, actually quite typical of El Nino years, with milder temps and lots of moisture. We can expect a few inches of snow before it warms to sleet, and then to rain.