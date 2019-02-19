NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a burglary suspects who used a bouquet of balloons to help cover their tracks.

🚨Wanted 🚨 The 61 pct Detective Squad is attempting to locate the below depicted individuals who are wanted for a burglary that occurred inside of 3144 Emmons Avenue. The suspect did remove a women’s handbag. Anyone with any info please call 718-627-6620. pic.twitter.com/HhvUhXciVx — NYPD 61st Precinct (@NYPD61Pct) February 19, 2019

In surveillance images, the suspects look like they’re celebrating Valentine’s Day in a big way.

Police say they used the balloons to disguise themselves after breaking into an apartment on Emmons Avenue in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn last Tuesday.

The victim says he came home to find his front door had been pried open. A designer handbag worth $2,300 was missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (718) 627-6620.