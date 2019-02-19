



– Police released a video they say shows a man sought for questioning in connection with the vandalism of the Chabad of Bushwick where a window was smashed as people observed the sabbath inside.

More than a dozen people were at the synagogue at the time, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

At around 2 a.m. Saturday the front window of the synagogue was smashed by who those inside believe were two vandals in what sounded like an explosion.

“When I heard the boom, I took some of the kids and I ran back there,” said Rabbi Menachem Heller. “We saw them peeking through the door and continuing on, then we felt safe to go to the door.”

No one was hurt, but the community was left shaken.

Investigators say there may have been two people behind the vandalism, and the NYPD’s hate crimes unit is working to determine who was responsible.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, as of last week there were 47 hate crimes in 2019, double the number for the same time period last year. Two-thirds of the incidents targeted the Jewish community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.