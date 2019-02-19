WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash at a gas station in Wayne, police said.

It happened at 8:46 a.m. at the Delta gas station on Route 23 northbound near Route 202.

A Honda Pilo, Nissan Rogue and Chevrolet Camaro were all involved in the crash, according to police.

One driver was rushed Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call authorities at 1-877-370-PCPO or 1-973-694-0600.