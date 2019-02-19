



– Police have made an arrest in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Queens just after she got off an MTA bus on Friday night.

On Monday night police arrested 27-year-old Matthew Luna, who was taken to the hospital claiming distress.

According to investigators, the 20-year-old victim had just gotten off a Q32 bus around 10:40 p.m. when the suspect followed her to 54th Street and Skillman Avenue in Woodside and asked her for directions to the 7 train.

Police said the man pushed the woman against a vehicle, threatened to kill her and then raped her.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police say after the attack the suspect was scared by a police siren responding to an unrelated call.

Luna is being charged with rape, stalking and assault.

