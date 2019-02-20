By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The snow will arrive around midday in NYC, earlier south…and later north and east.

We’re not talking about a huge storm, but inland/western NJ could see 3-5″+ before rain rushes in and warms the entire area. NYC is in 1-3″ range for now. If we start snow earlier, the numbers go up, but the rain will come to wash it away overnight.

Today’s high: 32° in the afternoon, but expect rising temps overnight accompanied with rain. Thursday is very very warm with temps in the 50s!