NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another round of wintry weather is set to impact our area today.

Conditions will be fine all the way through the morning commute Wednesday, reported CBS2’s John Elliott.

“Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., that’s when the snow falls. Cold enough, it’s snow for everybody. That’s where you get the maybe 1-2 inches close to the city, and you get those bigger numbers to the west,” Elliott reported.

Between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., warmer air moves in, creating rain that will wash away much of the snow. The cold temperatures may result in freezing on contact with the surface, or sleet. From 9 p.m.-midnight, the rain will really settle in, and temperatures will rise dramatically, into the 50s on Thursday.

Ahead of the wintry mix, New York City’s Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert. That enables the DSNY to coordinate with the Office of Emergency Management and Department of Transportation on snow clearing.

