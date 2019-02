NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A school bus crashed into a tree in Newark Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 1:10 p.m. at 14th Avenue and Jones Street.

None of the children were injured. They were all students at the 14th Avenue School and ranged in age from 5-13.

The driver, 57, was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

A witness said the crash took place at a very slow speed.

Police say charges are pending.